Gibbs Hybrid Workforce Solutions to open Dubiln office

Fifty jobs to be created at new Ormond Quay base Print Print Trade

Online recruitment service Gibbs Hybrid Workforce Solutions is to open an office in Dublin, leading to the creation of 50 jobs over the next 12 months.

This expansion follows a year-on-year revenue increase of 19% in 2016, as the minority-owned business hit £58 million in total UK operations. Gibbs’ growth has repeatedly exceeded the industry average and completely outstrips Staffing Industry Analysts growth prediction of 6% for the industry as a whole.

Farida Gibbs, CEO, Gibbs (pictured), said: “It might be an age of remote working and connections around the globe, but we’ve made this move to Dublin because we still believe in being close to our customers. In the past we’ve opened up facilities in places like Northampton and Cheshire to provide talent services where they are most needed.

“Our growth so far has come from this commitment to maintaining client relationships, and as Dublin strengthens its status as a tech hub, we’re very excited to support our clients’ ongoing growth there.

“Digital technology continues to drive industries forward and the strength of your talent pipeline is increasingly what keeps companies ahead. Clients are looking for a trusted partner to secure this pipeline from end-to-end, so we need to make sure we are with them every step of the way.

“It’s this people-centric service, care and attention given to both our contractors and clients, which is driving our growth as we strive to be the most respected digital workforce partner in the industry.”

TechCentral Reporters