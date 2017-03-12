Ghostpress 1.3

Stay safe from keyloggers

12 March 2017

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 12-03-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Hendrik Schiffer

Ghostpress is a free tool which tries to prevent your keystrokes being recorded by malware.

The program is tiny, and, crucially, portable. If you regularly work on other PCs, Ghostpress could offer some welcome protection.

Basic use is very straightforward. The Protection tab displays a green “Protected” icon when your keypresses are safe, a red “Unprotected” cross when you’re not, and simply clicking the icon toggles the current state.

There are also a few basic options, including starting the program with Windows, setting it to be “always on top”, or running as a desktop gadget for speedy access at any time.

Does it work? There’s no way to tell for sure, but we tried a couple of commercial keyloggers and Ghostpress blocked them both, which is encouraging.

v1.3

+Portable parameter (settings wont be saved)
+Romanian translation (Thanks to Arthur)
+Portugese translation

