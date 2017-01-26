GeekUninstaller Free 1.4.3.107

You would think that removing programs you no longer need from your hard drive would be easy enough. After all, it should amount to little more than accessing the Add or Remove Programs Control Panel and selecting the relevant application from the list, or using a program’s readymade uninstaller. But in practice, there are often problems that you may encounter. A program may refuse to uninstall, or it may leave behind remnants of itself.

GeekUninstaller is a free uninstaller tool that can be used to quickly and easily remove all traces of unwanted software from your computer. It initially works like the Control Panel, displaying a list of installed programs and you can then select anything you do not need ready for uninstallation. You also have the option of modifying an installation so you can add or remove components as required. Should you run into any problems, you can use the Force Removal option instead.

Whichever route you go down, the program will perform a deep scan of your system to check for software remains that should be removed and you also have the ability to remove programs from the uninstallation list. This can be used to prevent other people from removing software, or to clean up the uninstaller list that has accumulated over time.

While GeekUninstaller offers few dazzling features, everything is very simply presented and the app is incredibly easy to use. If you want to get hands-on with a particular program, you can jump straight to the relevant section of the registry for some tinkering, and the fact that GeekUninstaller is a portable app means that it is an ideal candidate for popping on a USB drive.

Version 1.4.3.107 changes (see changelog for more):

– fixed hourglass cursor after starting the app