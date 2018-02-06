GDPR gap analysis tool from McCann FitzGerald

AI-driven platform allows organisations to assess compliance

Law firm McCann FitzGerald has launched a new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Gap Analysis application developed using an AI-driven platform that enables organisations to assess their own level of GDPR compliance and identify areas of major risk where efforts need to be focused.

Leveraging the knowledge and expertise of its data privacy lawyers and a dedicated R&D team, and with Neota Logic’s ‘Intelligent Reasoning’ technology, the application uses an advanced weighted scoring system to quickly assess an organisation’s compliance with GDPR obligations.

The applications uses user input, and with the benefit of the AI-driven platform, an auto-generated report is produced providing an overall GDPR compliance score, with a breakdown of the areas of major risk. It then delivers high-level recommendations on which areas require the greatest attention to be compliant in time for the 25 May 2018 deadline and, importantly, to assess compliance levels after the GDPR becomes applicable.

“This is a truly exciting offering,” said Barry Devereux, managing partner, McCann FitzGerald, “and one that is a testament to the tremendous work that the highly-skilled McCann FitzGerald team is doing and the significant investment we are making to offer technology-based, innovative and cost-effective solutions for our clients.”

“We’re just four months away from the application of the GDPR,” said Adam Finlay, partner technology and innovation, McCann FitzGerald, “and there still is a lot of work to be done by organisations to prepare for its implementation. While there is an urgent need to review current data protection practices and consider what changes and updates are required, it’s not too late and this new GDPR Gap Analysis app allows users to make a good start or review progress on their GDPR compliance journey.”

The application is available direct from McCann FitzGerald.

TechCentral Reporters