Garmin Pay digital wallet arrives in Ireland

Contactless payments feature to be supported by KBC

Irish consumers will get the benefit of Garmin’s Garmin Pay digital wallets through its range of Forerunner 645 and Vivoactive 3 smartwatches.

Garmin Pay is powered by Fitbit Pay and supported by KBC Bank and capable of managing contactless payments up to €30.

Eddie Dillion, director of innovation, KBC Bank Ireland, said: “For KBC customers, the launch of Garmin Pay is about combining fitness, lifestyle and banking in a way that works for the modern consumer.

“The future of banking is changing, and KBC is responding fast. From KBC’s Innovation Hub, we’re bringing new market innovations and digital experiences to customers for a better banking experience. We’re delighted to launch Garmin Pay and build on KBC’s growing list of innovative firsts for customers.”

TechCentral Reporters