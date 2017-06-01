Game Wake 3.4

A simple desktop timer/ alarm

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

1 June 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 2.5
Date: 01-06-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: PM Code Works

Game Work is a desktop timer which raises an alert at a specific time (“12:30pm”) or after a fixed interval (45 minutes).

The program launched with a German language interface on our system. If that’s an issue for you, click Ansicht > Sprache… and select English or French.

The first step in using the program is to select Timer Mode (a countdown timer) or Counter Mode (an alarm clock which goes off at a particular time).

You’re then able to set the period of time to wait, or the time at which the alert will be raised.

Game Wake offers multiple alert sounds (an alarm clock, horn, beep, more). It can show a custom text alert, or you can tell the program to shut down your PC.

Click “Alert”, get on with your other tasks, and Game Work raises your requested alert at the appropriate time.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Will Siri be able to compete with Amazon's Echo and Google Home?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel