Galway University Hospitals begins paperless record system migration

Kainos Evolve to implement five-year project

The HSE, Saolta University Health Care Group and Galway University Hospitals (GUH) have signed a contract with software firm Kainos Evolve to implement a new electronic based patient record system. The contract, which includes software customisation and scanning, is worth an estimated €2.5 million over a five-year period.

Ann Cosgrove, chief operations officer, Saolta University Health Care Group, said: “Our hospitals have been largely dependent on paper-based patient records which can be difficult to access efficiently… and which incur significant maintenance and storage costs. This new system will provide for the transfer to an electronic based system that will allow staff access patient records 24/7 directly at the point of care. The project will be based at GUH initially and we hope to extend it to other hospitals in the Group.”

Dr Ramona McLoughlin, consultant gastroenterologist, GUH, said: “Having patient records available immediately when they access healthcare 24/7 will have a tremendous benefit on the quality of patient care. But this new system will allow so much more than that. It will enable us to optimise care pathways, to improve workflow, to facilitate multidisciplinary team involvement, to enhance disease specific management. It will impact on our ability to do audit and research allowing us to ensure patients receive the best standard of care currently, and can avail of the latest treatments available.”

Martin Molloy, information services manager, GUH, added: “We have procured an IT portal-type solution that will allow us to develop a single view of electronic and paper based data using smart scanning technology. This new system will allow staff access patients’ records quickly and easily and reduce the cost associated with storing vast amounts of paper records.”

TechCentral Reporters