Galway city centre to get free Wi-Fi corridor

Magnet Networks' plan to be in place for European Capital of Culture celebration

Magnet Networks has begun offering free Wi-Fi connectivity in Galway city centre. The initiative will creative a ‘digital corridor’ providing a free public Wi-Fi corridor stretching from Spanish Arch to Eyre Square.

Magnet Networks has had free Wi-Fi in place at Spanish Arch since last year’s Galway Food Festival. With Galway’s turn as the European Capital of Culture in 2020 on the horizon, the company has decided to expand the service to the whole city centre.

“Everyone we spoke to in the business community in Galway said they would love to have free Wi-Fi in the city, but it had never materialised,” said Magnet Networks’ regional sales director Philip Clapperton (pictured). “When Galway 2020 was announced last year there was a great push locally to get behind the initiative, so we decided to see what it would take to expand the wifi to the city centre as a whole. “Now, with positive engagement from local businesses such as Anthony Ryan’s and Lazlo Jewellers we have installed the second phase of the wifi service which provides coverage along Shop Street and William Street.”

The project will be financed by giving local businesses the opportunity to sponsor the wifi by placing an advertisement on the login page, with a promotional offer sent to each person after they log in.

“For example, if a local restaurant sponsored the Wi-Fi, they would be able to send out a coupon at a set time to everyone who has logged on that day giving them 10% off,” said Clapperton. “This will be a great way for local businesses to stand out, which is particularly useful in a city like Galway where there are so many options for tourists to choose from.”

Alfie Jones, ICT manager, Galway City Council, said: “Magnet Networks’ Wi-Fi will add to the already vibrant experience that only Galway City can offer. The record-breaking Galway International Arts Festival attracted 210,000 visitors to the city in July with free Wi-Fi in the Big Top provided by Magnet for the event… [we] look forward to watching the service grow to more areas of the city.”

TechCentral Reporters