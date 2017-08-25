Galaxy Note 8: Features, specs and everything else you need to know

Subtle changes, a big camera upgrade separate upcoming smartphone from the Galaxy S8+ Print Print Life

At long last, the Galaxy Note 8 is here. Whether you begrudgingly returned your Note 7 after the battery-related recall, or have just been counting the days until your Note 5 was eligible for an upgrade, the Galaxy Note 8 is ready to fill the phablet-sized hole in your life.

And based on our first impressions, it looks like the Note 8 was worth the wait. From its giant screen to its greatly improved camera, Samsung’s latest productivity handset is a tour de force, packing cutting-edge features inside an elegant, compact enclosure. Here’s everything you need to know about the newest phablet on the block.

Specs

Display: 6.3″ Quad HD+ 2960 x 1440 Super AMOLED, 532ppi

6.3″ Quad HD+ 2960 x 1440 Super AMOLED, 532ppi Dimensions: 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6 mm

162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6 mm Weight: 195g

195g Color: Midnight black, orchid gray in the U.S.; deepsea blue, maple gold internationally

Midnight black, orchid gray in the U.S.; deepsea blue, maple gold internationally Operating system: Samsung Experience based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Samsung Experience based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (octo-core, 10nm, up to 2.45GHz)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (octo-core, 10nm, up to 2.45GHz) GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Rear camera: Dual 12MP telephone and wide angle,

Dual 12MP telephone and wide angle, Front camera: 8MP, f/1.7

8MP, f/1.7 RAM: 6Gb/8Gb LPDDR4

6Gb/8Gb LPDDR4 Storage: 64/128/256Gb UFS 2.1 2-LANE

64/128/256Gb UFS 2.1 2-LANE Ports: USB C, nano-SIM slot/microsSD, 3.5mm audio jack

USB C, nano-SIM slot/microsSD, 3.5mm audio jack Battery: 3,300 mAh

Note 8 display and design

If you’ve used a Galaxy S8+, then you already have a pretty good idea of how the Note 8 looks. It features a 6.3″ AMOLED display (up a fraction of an inch from the 6.2″ S8+), and it features the same stunning Infinity Display design. The design takes most of its cues from the S8 as well, with thin bezels at the top and bottom and an all-glass enclosure. Flip it over and you’ll find a dual camera and a fingerprint sensor, still unfortunately positioned to the right of the camera. The corners of the device are slightly squarer than the S8+, but unless you compare them side by side, it’s very difficult to tell the two phones apart.

Note 8 performance, features, and storage

The Note 8 is powered by the same Snapdragon 835 chip that’s inside the Galaxy S8. It does, however, have 6Gb of RAM, an increase over the S8’s standard 4Gb. As far as storage goes, the Note 8 comes with the same 64Gb of internal storage as the S8 and keeps the microSD card slot as well for expansion up to 256Gb. It also has IP68 water resistance, support for fast wireless charging, and a headphone jack.

Note 8 battery

After last year’s exploding batteries spurred a global recall, Samsung is playing it a little conservative with the Note 8. The handset features a 3,300mAh battery, which is smaller than the S8+ and the Note 7, both of which sport 3,500mAh batteries. Additionally, Samsung is running Note 8s through the same rigorous 8-point battery safety check that it implemented for the S8, and has established a partnership with UL to certify the Note 8 complies with the firm’s specific standards. All of which is to say, the Note 8 should be safe to take on an airplane.

Note 8 camera

If you’ve used a Galaxy S8+, then you already have a pretty good idea of how the Note 8 looks. It features a 6.3″ AMOLED display (up a fraction of an inch from the 6.2″ S8+), and it features the same stunning Infinity Display design. The design takes most of its cues from the S8 as well, with thin bezels at the top and bottom and an all-glass enclosure. Flip it over and you’ll find a dual camera and a fingerprint sensor, still unfortunately positioned to the right of the camera. The corners of the device are slightly squarer than the S8+, but unless you compare them side by side, it’s very difficult to tell the two phones apart.

Note 8 performance, features, and storage

The Note 8 is powered by the same Snapdragon 835 chip that’s inside the Galaxy S8. It does, however, have 6Gb of RAM, an increase over the S8’s standard 4Gb. As far as storage goes, the Note 8 comes with the same 64Gb of internal storage as the S8 and keeps the microSD card slot as well for expansion up to 256Gb. It also has IP68 water resistance, support for fast wireless charging, and a headphone jack.

FAQ

Does the Note 8 run Android 8?

Not yet. The Note 8 ships with the Samsung Experience based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. However, Google has said it is working with Samsung to get some of its handsets updated to Oreo before the end of the year.

Will it support Daydream?

It should. Google added Daydream support for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in July, and since the Note has the same WQHD+ Super AMOLED display, it should be technically able to run Daydream right out of the box.

But I can use Note 8 with my old Gear VR headset right?

Actually, no. The slightly bigger screen means the Note 8 is incompatible with the older Gear VR headsets, so Samsung is selling a new one to accommodate it.

Can I use it to watch Netflix HDR shows?

It’s unclear. While the Note 8 is HDR certified by the 4K Alliance just like the Galaxy S8, the Netflix app only supports two phones for HDR playback: the LG G6 and the Sony Xperia XZ Premium. Presumably, an update will bring HDR support at some point soon, but neither Samsung nor Netflix have made an announcement.

Are there any new S Pen features?

A couple things are new with the Note 8’s S Pen. Screen Off Memos has been expanded to allow editing and up to 100 pages of notes. You can also translate full sentences instead of just words, and hover over currency numbers to convert them. Additionally, a new feature called Live Message lets you send a GIF of your S Pen drawings in action to your friends.

IDG News Service