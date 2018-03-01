FutureScope begins One2Watch search

FutureScope has opened applications for One2Watch 2018.

The competition seeks to find Ireland’s most scalable business idea and award the winning company with a platform to support its growth.

The brightest and most innovative start-ups and entrepreneurs in the country will compete for the opportunity to present their business idea on the FutureScope stage on 31 May to an audience of 1,200 including investors, multinationals, innovative Irish enterprises and entrepreneurs.

The winner will receive a range of Dublin BIC supports, including three months free accommodation in the Guinness Enterprise Centre, and a cash prize.

Entry is open to entrepreneurs and start-ups from any sector whose idea is beyond the concept stage, and is under five years since incorporation.

The judges of this year’s One2Watch competition include Alison Cowzer, co-founder of East Coast Bakehouse and an investor on RTÉ’s Dragon’s Den; HBAN business angel, PJ Dwyer; and Jim Joyce, CEO and co-founder of HealthBeacon. The judging panel will be chaired by John Phelan, national director of HBAN.

Michael Culligan, CEO, Dublin BIC, said: “FutureScope is all about recognising current trends and providing future insights on the most innovative future technologies. FutureScope also aims to provide the perfect stage for fostering collaboration, and One2Watch 2018 will bring a showcase idea to the exact people who can offer the required support and investment needed to scale.

The deadline for entries is 6 April 2018. To apply, visit www.futurescope.ie/one2watch.

TechCentral Reporters