FullEventLogView 1.12

FullEventLogView is a simplified event viewer for Windows.

Launch the program and it displays a table listing all recent events from Windows event logs. It can also display events from a remote computer, or events listed in a .evtx file.

The table displays the event time, description, provider, level (information/ error/ warning etc), channel, opcode, task, keywords, process ID, thread ID, computer, user and more.

Clicking any column header sorts the table by that field. You could use these to organise the table by time, for instance, or to group particularly important events (errors, warnings) together.

As usual with NirSoft apps, all or selected events may be exported to TXT, CSV or XML files, or as an HTML report.

Version 1.12:

Added option to specify time range in GMT (‘Advanced Options’ window).

Fix bug: When using /SaveDirect command-line option, the file was always saved according to the default encoding, instead of using the selected encoding in Options -> Save File Encoding.