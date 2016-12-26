FullEventLogView 1.11

A simple event log viewer for Windows

26 December 2016 | 0

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 26-12-2016
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: NirSoft

FullEventLogView is a simplified event viewer for Windows.

Launch the program and it displays a table listing all recent events from Windows event logs. It can also display events from a remote computer, or events listed in a .evtx file.

The table displays the event time, description, provider, level (information/ error/ warning etc), channel, opcode, task, keywords, process ID, thread ID, computer, user and more.

Clicking any column header sorts the table by that field. You could use these to organise the table by time, for instance, or to group particularly important events (errors, warnings) together.

As usual with NirSoft apps, all or selected events may be exported to TXT, CSV or XML files, or as an HTML report.

Version 1.11:

Fixed bug: the process of exporting large amount of event log items from command-line was very slow, even when using /SaveDirect.

