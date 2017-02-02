Fujitsu offers GDPR compliance service suite

Comprehensive portfolio of services to help organisations achieve and maintain compliance

Fujitsu has announced a comprehensive portfolio of services to help organisations comply with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which comes into effect May 25, 2018.

The services will help organisations meet the new obligations regarding the storage, processing and analysis of personal data of EU residents.

Fujitsu recommends that the process of compliance starts with assessment of relevant data currently held, and where it resides.

“Together with industry-leading security partners, Fujitsu is offering professional assessments comprised of data inventory scans, to help discover existing GDPR-related data,” said Fujitsu.

The company said that it is able to provide professional support, including contingency measures and establishing both GDPR-related strategies and clearly defined processes in how to detect and react to data breaches.

“GDPR is one of the most significant legislative developments in the EU in a number of years,” said David Delaney, service delivery director Fujitsu. “Its impact will be widespread and felt by organisations of all sizes, providing greater data protection to millions of people. The audit and classification requirements, combined with regular assessment can only be achieved by organisations with the right technology and processes in place. The imperative for organisations to adopt and drive a digital transformation is clearer than ever and for many, needs to begin today if they are to be ready in time for May 2018.”

GDPR brings a set of obligatory steps that include reporting data breaches within 72 hours and notifying affected individuals. The penalty for ignoring GDPR and its obligations is a potential fine of up to €20 million or up to 4% of global annual turnover, whichever is the greater, for failure to comply.

Fujitsu said it is introducing a wide-ranging set of dedicated consultancy and professional services, from readiness reviews through to implementation and managed security services, to help organisations be ready for the GDPR – and to avoid the potential of large fines for lack of compliance, as well as the loss of trust from their customers.

The initial GDPR assessment service, said Fujitsu, is offered for a fixed price providing organisations with a readiness assessment before the legislation comes into effect. Subsequent services for more detailed analysis and implementation or remediation work depend on organisations’ requirements, the size of the organisation, its application landscape and complexity, and business priorities.

TechCentral Reporters