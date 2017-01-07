Freeview TV Guide for iOS 3.8
7 January 2017 | 0
Software Publisher
Our Rating: 4.0
|Date:
|07-01-2017
|Award:
|Recommended
|License:
|Freeware
|Developer:
|Gran Union Communications Ltd
|Operating Systems:
|iPad
iPhone
|File Size:
|3.20 MB
|Requirements:
|Download Time:
|Under a minute
|Languages:
|English
The Freeview TV Guide app is the official guide to what’s on Freeview for the next 7 days.
Features:
– Full TV guide for every channel on Freeview, including the HD channels
– Offline mode. Downloaded programme content is still available when you don’t have a signal
– Personalised recommendations, based on your preferences
– Alerts/reminders for programmes
– Share functions and ability to view most active TV show discussions on Twitter
– Latest news from Freeview
What’s New in Version 3.8
Minor update for the Freeview News.
