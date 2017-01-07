Freeview TV Guide for iOS 3.8

The Freeview TV Guide app is the official guide to what’s on Freeview for the next 7 days.

Features:

– Full TV guide for every channel on Freeview, including the HD channels

– Offline mode. Downloaded programme content is still available when you don’t have a signal

– Personalised recommendations, based on your preferences

– Alerts/reminders for programmes

– Share functions and ability to view most active TV show discussions on Twitter

– Latest news from Freeview

What’s New in Version 3.8

Minor update for the Freeview News.