Freeview TV Guide for iOS 3.8.1

11 February 2017 | 0

Software Publisher

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 11-02-2017
Award: Recommended
License: Freeware
Developer: Gran Union Communications Ltd

The Freeview TV Guide app is the official guide to what’s on Freeview for the next 7 days.

Features:
– Full TV guide for every channel on Freeview, including the HD channels
– Offline mode. Downloaded programme content is still available when you don’t have a signal
– Personalised recommendations, based on your preferences
– Alerts/reminders for programmes
– Share functions and ability to view most active TV show discussions on Twitter
– Latest news from Freeview

What’s New in Version 3.8.1

We’ve switched the iPad orientation to landscape in response to review feedback. Keep the feedback coming!

