Freehand Painter 0.93

Sketch and paint on your touch-screen PC with this free tool

Print

PrintPrint
Design & Illustration

Read More:

2 July 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.0
Date: 02-07-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: DeskShare Incorporated

Freehand Painter is a small, simple and free vector drawing and paint tool with touch screen support.

The program is easy to use. Getting started is just a matter of choosing a colour and brush size, then dragging your finger across the touch screen (or using the mouse, if your system isn’t touch-enabled).

You’ve made a mistake? The Undo tool will reverse your last steps. You can alternatively use the eraser to remove pixels or an entire stroke. While the Lasso tool helps you to select a vector object and move it elsewhere.

When your masterpiece is complete, you’re able to save it as an ISF file, or export the painting as a bitmap in GIF, BMP, JPG or PNG formats.

And while Freehand Painter isn’t exactly complicated, a straightforward local Help file explains other details which you might find useful (like some handy keyboard shortcuts for selecting tools, varying the brush size, and more).

There’s no great depth to any of this, but that’s probably part of the program’s appeal: it’s simple enough for kids to use, yet still provides enough tools and options to keep them busy for quite some time (as long as they’ve some artistic talent, anyway).

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Have you fallen victim to ransomware?

    • No (95%)
    • Yes (5%)

    Total Voters: 21

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel