Freehand Painter 0.93

Freehand Painter is a small, simple and free vector drawing and paint tool with touch screen support.

The program is easy to use. Getting started is just a matter of choosing a colour and brush size, then dragging your finger across the touch screen (or using the mouse, if your system isn’t touch-enabled).

You’ve made a mistake? The Undo tool will reverse your last steps. You can alternatively use the eraser to remove pixels or an entire stroke. While the Lasso tool helps you to select a vector object and move it elsewhere.

When your masterpiece is complete, you’re able to save it as an ISF file, or export the painting as a bitmap in GIF, BMP, JPG or PNG formats.

And while Freehand Painter isn’t exactly complicated, a straightforward local Help file explains other details which you might find useful (like some handy keyboard shortcuts for selecting tools, varying the brush size, and more).

There’s no great depth to any of this, but that’s probably part of the program’s appeal: it’s simple enough for kids to use, yet still provides enough tools and options to keep them busy for quite some time (as long as they’ve some artistic talent, anyway).