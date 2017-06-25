Free Video Rotator 3.0

Rotate videos by 90 degree increments

Print

PrintPrint
Audio

Read More:

25 June 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 2.5
Date: 25-06-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: DVDVideoMedia

Free Video Rotator is a simple tool for rotating videos by 90 degree increments, without quality loss.

It’s extremely easy to operate. Open a video, tap “Clockwise Rotation” to set the amount to rotate (90, 180, 270 degrees) and select Start to output the rotated footage.

While this worked for us, one notable disadvantage is that when you open the video, the program displays the first frame only. If this isn’t representative of the full clip – it’s all black, say – you won’t see any change when you hit the “Clockwise Rotation” button, and won’t be able to see exactly how the video will look until you’ve created it.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Is Ruby over?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel