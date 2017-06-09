Free Studio v6.6.37
9 June 2017
Date:
09-06-2017
License:
Freeware
Developer:
DVDVideoSoft Limited
Operating Systems:
|Windows 10
Windows 7 (32 bit)
Windows 7 (64 bit)
Windows 8
Windows Vista (32 bit)
Windows Vista (64 bit)
Windows XP
File Size:
73.00 MB
|Requirements:
|Download Time:
|10 minutes
Languages:
|English, Chinese, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish
Free Studio is a single bundle of all DVDVideoSoft’s free DVD, video and audio software.
Download and run this single package and it’ll install all these multimedia tools:
Free YouTube Download
Free YouTube to MP3 Converter
Free YouTube to iPod and PSP Converter
Free YouTube to iPhone Converter
Free YouTube to DVD Converter
Free YouTube Uploader
Free DVD Video Converter
Free Video to DVD Converter
Free Video to Flash Converter
Free 3GP Video converter
Free Video to iPod and PSP Converter
Free Video to iPhone Converter
Free Video to MP3 Converter
Free Video to JPG Converter
Free Audio Converter
Free Audio to Flash Converter
Free DVD Video Burner
Free Disc Burner
Free Audio CD Burner
Free DVD Decrypter
Free Audio CD to MP3 Converter
Free Screen Video Recorder
Free Video Dub
Free Audio Dub
Free Video Flip and Rotate
(Note that the installation process also wants to install browser toolbars by default, so if you want to avoid that, read what’s involved in each step and don’t simply keep clicking Next.)
This could easily have become a chaotic mess, with for instance Free Studio adding 25 new icons to your desktop – but fortunately it’s much better than that.
All you’ll actually see is a single new Free Studio icon. Click this and it will launch a front end menu for the suite, which neatly divides the programs into four sections (Internet, DVD & Video, MP3 & Audio, CD/ DVD/ BD). Choose one of these and you’ll see links to the individual programs, which you can then launch and try out.
The programs themselves are very easy to use. The Free Audio CD Burner, say, has a browse button to let you select music files, and a Burn button to create the disc: you’ll know how to use it right away.
But there are still plenty of useful and more powerful utilities here, particularly in the excellent video conversion tools (you’ll be able to convert videos to iPod formats with ease), and if you’re at all interested in this kind of program then Free Studio really is an essential installation.
