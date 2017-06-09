Free Studio v6.6.37

Free Studio is a single bundle of all DVDVideoSoft’s free DVD, video and audio software.

Download and run this single package and it’ll install all these multimedia tools:

Free YouTube Download

Free YouTube to MP3 Converter

Free YouTube to iPod and PSP Converter

Free YouTube to iPhone Converter

Free YouTube to DVD Converter

Free YouTube Uploader

Free DVD Video Converter

Free Video to DVD Converter

Free Video to Flash Converter

Free 3GP Video converter

Free Video to iPod and PSP Converter

Free Video to iPhone Converter

Free Video to MP3 Converter

Free Video to JPG Converter

Free Audio Converter

Free Audio to Flash Converter

Free DVD Video Burner

Free Disc Burner

Free Audio CD Burner

Free DVD Decrypter

Free Audio CD to MP3 Converter

Free Screen Video Recorder

Free Video Dub

Free Audio Dub

Free Video Flip and Rotate

(Note that the installation process also wants to install browser toolbars by default, so if you want to avoid that, read what’s involved in each step and don’t simply keep clicking Next.)

This could easily have become a chaotic mess, with for instance Free Studio adding 25 new icons to your desktop – but fortunately it’s much better than that.

All you’ll actually see is a single new Free Studio icon. Click this and it will launch a front end menu for the suite, which neatly divides the programs into four sections (Internet, DVD & Video, MP3 & Audio, CD/ DVD/ BD). Choose one of these and you’ll see links to the individual programs, which you can then launch and try out.

The programs themselves are very easy to use. The Free Audio CD Burner, say, has a browse button to let you select music files, and a Burn button to create the disc: you’ll know how to use it right away.

But there are still plenty of useful and more powerful utilities here, particularly in the excellent video conversion tools (you’ll be able to convert videos to iPod formats with ease), and if you’re at all interested in this kind of program then Free Studio really is an essential installation.