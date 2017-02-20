Free Download Manager 5.1.24 (64-bit)

Download managers serve at least two purposes, both of which help to make it easier to get hold of files from the internet. The first feature is to speedup downloads by enabling you to download parts of the same file from multiple locations at the same time, helping to avoid server bottlenecks. The second key feature is support for download resumption. This means that if you download is interrupted for any reason, you can pick up from where you left off rather than having to start again.

Free Download Manager is a utility that offers both of these features, but it also has a number of others. To start with, this is a portable app that you can copy to your USB drive and run on any computer without the need for installation. There is also support for not only Flash downloads but also torrents.

Downloads are automatically saved to a folder on your USB drive, but you could opt to change this to a different folder. One option would be to select a folder that is being synchronized using Dropbox or Google Drive so downloads could be automatically synchronized between computers. As with other download managers, downloads can be filtered according to their type and individual transfers can be paused and resumed as required.

Free Download Manager will also allow you to take advantage of browser integration. This is a feature that is disabled by default, but if you are working with the portable version of Firefox you may want to choose to enable it. If you do this, you have to take care to ensure that any locally installed browsers are closed or you may run into problems, but overall this is a competent tool.

Note that this is the 64-bit version of Free Download Manager.

What’s new in 5.1.24 (see changelog for more):

– Added multiple selection in the Files tab for torrents

– Update: FDM will relaunch without a prompt dialog when there are no active downloads

– HTTP(S): internal changes and bugfixes

– Youtube: added parsing for new types of pages

– Updated third party libs

– General bugfixes (UI, torrents, etc.)