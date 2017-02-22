Four IDA client companies to create 153 jobs in Ireland

Four IDA client companies are to create 153 jobs in Ireland over the next three years.

The new jobs are being created by technology companies working in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) area across a range of activities such as software engineering, R&D, sales, customer support.

Digital content platform Pressreader intends to create up to 65 new roles over the next few years across a range of functions, including research & development, multilingual business development, sales & marketing, management and administration.

Analytics platform Looker will be expanding its international operations with the opening of a European headquarters in Dublin. Looker’s Dublin operation will create approximately 50 positions in sales, marketing, professional services and support over the next three years.

ThinkSmart, a provider of business process and workflow automation software and solutions is to hire 20 people in sales, customer and support roles at a new office in Dublin.

ArtofUs plans to create 18 R&D jobs in Dublin, developing the world’s leading human operating system for the Internet of Things market (IoT).

Welcoming today’s announcement Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland, said: “Ireland has been very successful in attracting Software as a Service (SaaS) companies in recent years. Ireland provides SaaS companies with well-educated multilingual, customer support, sales, finance and technical teams.

“Ireland has a young, educated & adaptable workforce strengthened by the free movement of people within the European Union’s 200 million-strong labour market.

“Dublin is building a reputation as Europe’s centre for SaaS companies looking to scale with Pressreader, Looker, ThinkSmart, and ArtofUs establishing their EMEA HQ in Dublin.

“The key differentiator for Ireland over other locations is that the Ireland gives SaaS companies the ability to scale quickly with access to the right talent.”

TechCentral Reporters