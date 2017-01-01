FossaMail 25.2.4 (64-bit)

FossaMail is a Thunderbird-based mail, news and chat client from the developers of the Pale Moon browser.

The program features Pale Moon-like compiler optimizations “geared towards an as stable and smooth operation of the client as possible”, and also uses the Pale Moon browser core as its back end.

FossaMail looks and feels just like Thunderbird, and it should run all Thunderbird (v24/25b era) add-ons and plugins.

FossaMail stores its data in a custom location (%APPDATA%FossaMail), allowing you to install and run FossaMail and Thunderbird on the same system.

There’s also an optional calendar, Lightning, available from the developer’s site.

What’s New? (Changelog)

This is a security update with some minor improvements to image handling, updating the client’s back-end to Pale Moon 25-LTS 25.9.6. Most of the changes are defense-in-depth preventative security measures.