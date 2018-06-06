Forty new jobs for Sligo as E3 Retail opens software and sales centre

New operation will initially locate at Sligo IT

More than 40 jobs in software development and sales are to be created by retail solutions company E3 Retail in Sligo.

The five-year project is supported by IDA Ireland, and will support the development and localisation of its cloud retail solutions platform.

The company will initially locate in the Innovation Centre in Sligo IT.

E3 Retail chief operating officer and co-founder Barry Henderson said: “After working with the IDA to evaluate the technical talent in Ireland and appreciating the wonderful community spirit alive in Sligo, we are both honoured and excited to create a new centre in Sligo. We look forward to expanding our global technology team, as we concurrently look to expand our product offerings and consulting services into Europe.”

Founded in 1993, E3 Retail is headquartered in North Carolina and operates development centres in San Diego and New Delhi. Its retail’s product offering includes point-of-sale, cash management, and a selection of cloud-based enterprise solutions for returns management, enterprise reporting, product relationship management and enterprise data movement.

