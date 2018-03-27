Former Microsoft Ireland head Paul Rellis named Digiweb Group CEO

Founder and CEO Piercy steps aside to focus on investment business

Paul Rellis, former COO for Microsoft Western Europe and head of Microsoft Ireland, has been appointed CEO of Digiweb Group.

On foot of continuing international expansion of his Chirisa Investments technology and real estate investment firm, Digiweb founder and CEO Colm Piercy will take up the role of chairman for the company.

“There are significant opportunities for us to build on our track record of quality and customer service for both commercial businesses and residential customers under the Viatel and Digiweb brands,” said Rellis, who also served as president of Ibec and the American Chamber of Commerce.

“We see significant growth opportunities both in Ireland and internationally and I am excited to work with the team to further build this great independent Irish company. We are particularly well positioned and equipped to support our customers as they seek to embrace the opportunities that Digital Transformation presents.”

Commenting on the appointment and his new position, Piercy said: “Paul’s track record of business leadership and his insights, expertise and networks both here and across Europe mean he is the right person to lead Digiweb Group through its next phase of growth. Paul and I share a vision for what can be achieved by Viatel and Digiweb in the years ahead and I look forward to supporting him in my role as chair as he implements a new strategy for the group.”

“I wish to also recognise the immense contribution made by Brian Kelly of Quay Ventures as our Chairman over his six-year term. His commitment to Viatel and Digiweb and his guidance and support has been invaluable. I look forward to continuing to work with him and thank him for his continued commitment to our ventures and to the Digiweb Group board.”

TechCentral Reporters