Forcepoint opens Cork centre of excellence

Cybersecurity company Forcepoint is to create 100 jobs at its new centre of excellence at One Albert Quay in Cork.

The investment, supported by IDA Ireland, will run across three years with the majority of the new roles in cloud and endpoint software engineering created during the first year of operations.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “Forcepoint’s decision to establish a software engineering facility in Cork represents a significant investment in technical employment. Ireland is a serious player and a very attractive location for international software and security companies. I wish Forcepoint every success with its future operations.”

TechCentral Reporters

