FocusWriter Portable 1.6.4

If you are using a word processor, it is likely that you need to focus on getting words onto the page. The problem with many modern word processors is that they are so feature packed that the program interface itself can be a serious distraction from what you are meant to be doing. FocusWriter Portable is a distraction-free word processor that does away many interface features.

The program can be run in full-screen mode so the rest of your desktop cannot serve to distract you, so you are presented with nothing more than a blank page that you are encouraged to fill with your words. FocusWriter includes support for basic file formats – .txt and .rtf – and the fact that it is a portable app means that it can be popped onto a USB drive and taken from one computer to another with ease.

Or course, no word processor would be complete without at least some tools and options, and while FocusWriter presents you with a clean interface, hidden tools can be accessed by moving the mouse to one of the edges of the screen. Useful options such as a live word count are on hand as are basic customisation options such as a the ability to add a soothing background image to your work environment.

To help keep you motivated, FocusWriter includes daily goal. You can set yourself a word count that you would like to hit by the end of the day, or indicate that you would like to work for a certain number of hours. While there are not a huge number of options, you are able to work with multiple documents that can be accessed through tabs at the bottom of the screen.

v1.6.4:

Updated AppData installation directory

FIXED: HiDPI blurred text backgrounds were offset and scaled

FIXED: HiDPI backgrounds were not centered properly

FIXED: HiDPI centered backgrounds were also scaled

Translation updates: Chinese (Taiwan), Finnish, German, Indonesian