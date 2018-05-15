Focus changes in hybrid cloud prompt development directions

Analyst IDC has predicted that by 2020, data centres will account for just 50% of IT infrastructure spending, private and public cloud dominating the other proportion. Amid this change in emphasis, cloud vendors are making significant efforts to adapt to the change.

Cloud platform vendors are working intensely to enable application developers to innovate and create new business value as fast as possible, a key element of which is not committing to any one infrastructure platform, but instead using both private and public clouds.

“Any company that’s using the cloud is going to end up using multiple different tools, multiple different platforms,” said Maria Azua Himmel, senior vice president of distributed systems at US firm Fidelity Investments.

According to Himmel, a key technique is to use containers to ensure applications can run in any infrastructure environment. She reports that Fidelity uses a combination of a platform as a service (PaaS) and automation tools, such as Terraforms, Jenkins, Docker and Artifactory, facilitating the continued containerisation of applications and the optimisation of the application development pipeline, container orchestration and management that will allow integration into private and hybrid clouds.

As the cloud vendors recognise this, they are working to ensure their systems and platforms are as flexible and accommodating as possible, to capitalise on momentum, to provide a frictionless route to whatever mix of public and private suits each individual journey.

