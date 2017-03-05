Fluid 1.8.6
5 March 2017 | 0
Download Links:
Our Rating: 3.5
|Date:
|05-03-2017
|Award:
|None
|License:
|Freeware
|Developer:
|Fluid App
|Operating Systems:
|Mac OS X
|File Size:
|5.65 MB
|Requirements:
|Download Time:
|Under a minute
|Languages:
|English
|Twitter:
|Click Here
|RSS:
|Click Here
Web applications like Gmail, Facebook, Campfire and Pandora are becoming more and more like desktop applications every day. Running each of these web apps in a separate tab in your browser can be a real pain.
Fluid lets you create a Real Mac App (or “Fluid App”) out of any website or web application, effectively turning your favorite web apps into OS X desktop apps.
Creating a Fluid App out of your favorite website is simple. Enter the website’s URL, provide a name, and optionally choose an icon. Click “Create”, and within seconds your chosen website has a permanent home on your Mac as a real Mac application that appears in your Dock.
Fluid is free. You can download Fluid for free and create as many Fluid Apps as you like.
However, for $4.99, you can purchase a Fluid License which unlocks a few extra features:
1.Create Fluid Apps with Separate Cookie Storage. (Preferences → Security → Cookie Storage)
2.Pin Fluid Apps to the Mac OS X Status Bar. (Fluid App Menu → Pin to Status Bar…)
3.Use Userscripts or Userstyles in your Fluid Apps. (Window → Userscripts)
4.Use Lion Full Screen mode in your Fluid Apps. (View → Enter Full Screen)
Subscribers 135
Fans 0
Followers 0
Followers