Flickr

Share your photos and keep up to date with the photo activity of your friends from your Android device

Print

PrintPrint
Audio

Read More:

11 June 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Android

Software Publisher

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 11-06-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Yahoo!

Introducing the new Flickr app – upload, access, organize, edit, and share your photos from any device, from anywhere in the world.

• Put your free 1000GB to work – auto-upload all your photos and videos, privately storing them in your Flickr camera roll.
• Camera roll in the cloud – instant access to your entire Flickr collection, so you can free up your phone for everything else.
• Organization and sharing, simplified – browse with ease, select and organize hundreds of photos with one gesture, and share in seconds.
• Unleash your creativity – tweak your photos, add filters, crop images and more, directly from the camera roll. And if you change your mind, just revert the changes!
• Explore, interact and engage with friends, family and the Flickr community – there are millions of groups and billions of photos out there to discover.

What’s New
We can’t spill the beans,
Exciting updates ahead;
But first some tidbits!
– Add photos to multiple groups at the same time.
– Add tags to other photos.
– Further performance and usability enhancements.
 

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Will the iMac Pro become Apple's most sought-after PC?

    • No (80%)
    • Yes (20%)

    Total Voters: 5

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel