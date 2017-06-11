Flickr
11 June 2017 | 0
Our Rating: 4.0
|Date:
|11-06-2017
|Award:
|None
|License:
|Freeware
|Developer:
|Yahoo!
|Operating Systems:
|Android
|File Size:
|13.00 MB
|Requirements:
|Download Time:
|2 minutes
|Languages:
|English
Introducing the new Flickr app – upload, access, organize, edit, and share your photos from any device, from anywhere in the world.
• Put your free 1000GB to work – auto-upload all your photos and videos, privately storing them in your Flickr camera roll.
• Camera roll in the cloud – instant access to your entire Flickr collection, so you can free up your phone for everything else.
• Organization and sharing, simplified – browse with ease, select and organize hundreds of photos with one gesture, and share in seconds.
• Unleash your creativity – tweak your photos, add filters, crop images and more, directly from the camera roll. And if you change your mind, just revert the changes!
• Explore, interact and engage with friends, family and the Flickr community – there are millions of groups and billions of photos out there to discover.
What’s New
We can’t spill the beans,
Exciting updates ahead;
But first some tidbits!
– Add photos to multiple groups at the same time.
– Add tags to other photos.
– Further performance and usability enhancements.
