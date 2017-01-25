FlashBack Express 5.24.0.4208

BB FlashBack Express is a screen recording tool that can capture desktop activity as it happens, record the results as a movie, and even upload the resulting clip to YouTube or other video sharing sites.

You’re able to record the full screen, an individual window, or any region of the screen that you like. FlashBack Express can capture application sound, too, perfect if you’d like to capture your performance in a game.

If you’re preparing a software tutorial or presentation then you’ll appreciate the option to capture and highlight keystrokes, which should allow viewers to clearly see what you’re doing. But if they need more information then you can always record a spoken commentary to go along with the clip.

There are options to limit the final video size, useful if you’re intending to share the results online. When your project has finished, then FlashBack Express can export it in AVI or Flash formats (SWF and FLV). And there’s even an option to upload it directly to YouTube, Blip.tv, Viddler or Revver.