FlashBack Express 5.24.0.4208

largeImg.png

Create software demonstrations, tutorials and more with this versatile screen recorder

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

25 January 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 25-01-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Blueberry Software

BB FlashBack Express is a screen recording tool that can capture desktop activity as it happens, record the results as a movie, and even upload the resulting clip to YouTube or other video sharing sites.

You’re able to record the full screen, an individual window, or any region of the screen that you like. FlashBack Express can capture application sound, too, perfect if you’d like to capture your performance in a game.

If you’re preparing a software tutorial or presentation then you’ll appreciate the option to capture and highlight keystrokes, which should allow viewers to clearly see what you’re doing. But if they need more information then you can always record a spoken commentary to go along with the clip.

There are options to limit the final video size, useful if you’re intending to share the results online. When your project has finished, then FlashBack Express can export it in AVI or Flash formats (SWF and FLV). And there’s even an option to upload it directly to YouTube, Blip.tv, Viddler or Revver.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Did reports of faulty batteries in the Note7 put you off Samsung products?

    • No (71%)
    • Yes (29%)

    Total Voters: 28

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel