Flash Builder 1.27

img3File.png

Convert SWF applets into Windows EXE executables

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

1 January 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 01-01-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: The SZ Development

Flash Builder is a small free tool which converts SWF applets into Windows EXE files, allowing anyone to run them on the Windows desktop.

The conversion process is very simple. Select your target SWF file; optionally give the program an icon and splash screen; set the border to be black, white or transparent, and click Build. An executable is created in the same folder as the source (Flash.SWF > Flash.exe), and the program opens an Explorer window at that folder for you to test it.

Your converted executables support translucency and can have a window of any shape. This can look interesting, but it also means they won’t have a border, so you don’t get a standard minimise or close button. That can be intimidating, especially when they run full-screen, but you can always close down your applet by right-clicking the mouse and selecting Exit, pressing Alt+F4, or just using any Close option within the applet itself.

Version: 1.27 · New: Registry read/write support improved, File find support added, no titlebar / no window frame option added, environment strings in path support added

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Have you had an experience with 'CEO fraud'?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel