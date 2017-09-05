Five ways live streaming is reinventing education

Live streaming is a multi-billion-dollar industry. Twitter, Facebook, and other social media companies are investing millions of dollars to integrate live streaming into their platforms. Educational sites are also trying to take advantage of live streaming technology.

Experts believe that live streaming has the potential to change how millions of learners across the globe gain access to education. LiveEdu is one such educational platform that is using live streaming to help learners improve their practical skills in the fields of programming, game development, data analytics, design, VR & AR, AI, and cryptocurrencies.

There are multiple benefits of using live streaming for educational purposes. Here are five ways live streaming is making education better.

Improved teaching methodology

We have all gone through the era of learning where it was mandatory to attend classes which could last for several hours. The traditional approach was seen as the best way to teach a group of people. However, that method is slowly becoming obsolete with the introduction of live streaming. With easy access to the Internet and streaming technology, educational websites are engaging learners differently by using short informational videos. This makes learners feel comfortable and provides them with the ability to visualize and learn at the same time.

Lower costs

Attending university can be a costly affair. It includes paying for tuition, books, travel, and many other additional costs. However, with online learning through live streaming, anyone can learn without spending tons of money. In the US, the cost of studying at a private university averages almost $50,000 per year; that’s expensive. In comparison, the online learners using live streaming platforms may only need to spend around $100 per month to learn about key topics. Educational platforms provide subscription packages that are much cheaper compared to the cost associated with traditional methods.

Interaction

Interaction is a crucial part of learning. Without interaction and validation from their peers, learners may not feel as confident in their abilities. Live streaming offers easy interaction with content creators who provide answers using the chat-based system. Getting instant answers can easily engage the learner as they can get the much-required attention they need.

Collaborative environment

With interaction comes collaboration. Learners can interact with each other and collaborate to solve mutual problems. Ideas flow more naturally, and the instant feedback they get can really change how quickly and the accuracy with which learning takes place.

Learning on the go

With the advent of live streaming learners are now investing time in learning at home, while traveling or whenever they can get some free time. In technical fields such as programming and artificial intelligence among others, professionals in the field are required to learn new skills constantly to remain relevant in the workforce. Given the cost and time required to attend university more professionals are using the on-the-go capabilities of live streaming and video tutorials to learn about new topics. This allows them to keep up to date with the ever changing skills required for the job market.

Live streaming is here to stay. Sites like Udemy and Lynda are already teaching eager learners the basics of a variety of topics. Others like LiveEdu show that the technology can be used to stream project tutorials to accompany the theoretical knowledge. Overall, the benefits of live streaming for educational purposes indicate that more and more students will adopt this method of learning in the future.

