Five IT companies recruiting over the Christmas holidays

Stay up to date with these employers actively on the lookout for new talent

1. Lionbridge-Technologies



Lionbridge enables more than 800 world-leading brands to increase international market share, speed adoption of products and effectively engage their customers in local markets worldwide. Using an innovative cloud technology platforms and our global crowd of more than 100,000 professional cloud workers, we provide translation, digital marketing, global content management and application testing solutions that ensure global brand consistency, local relevancy and technical usability across all touch points of the customer lifecycle. Based in Waltham, USA, Lionbridge maintains solution centres in 28 countries.

2. Workday



Workday delivers human capital management, financial management, payroll, time tracking, procurement, and employee expense management applications to the world’s largest organisations. Hundreds of companies, ranging from medium-sized to the Fortune 50, are gaining business value from Workday.

Workday, is committed to bringing passion and customer focus to the business of enterprise applications in a fun environment.

3. Pramerica



Pramerica Systems Ireland was founded in Co. Donegal in June 2000 and continues to grow and expand its state-of-the-art facility in Letterkenny. Pramerica currently has more than 600 employees who benefit from an exciting working environment, great learning opportunities, a supportive management team and an extensive benefits package.

4. Version 1

Version 1 is an award-winning company who provide world class customer service in implementing and supporting Oracle, Microsoft and AWS technologies.

5. eShopWorld

Founded in 2010, eShopWorld has a mission to build a better online international checkout. Working with some of the world’s leading brands, the company provides online services to manage local payment, logistics and online checkout.

