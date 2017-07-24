Five AR/VR projects happening now in Ireland
24 July 2017 | 0
This week Niall and Dusty look at how some Irish companies are embracing blended reality in education, gaming, tourism and even mindfulness.
Show notes:
For more on the Apollo 11 and Titanic VR experiences visit Immersive VR Education
Silent Streets for iOS and Android
Download Mind Myths for Samsung Galaxy Gear VR
King of the Vikings
For more on AR/VR in Ireland visit the 3D Camp series of events
