Firetask for iPhone 5.8.5

Keep on top of your tasks with this GTD inspired task manager

3 June 2017

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 03-06-2017
Developer: Gerald Aquila

The practical, innovative, and elegant GTD® task management tool

* Easily focus on upcoming due and next tasks in a single view
* Efficiently manage your delegated tasks (“Waiting For” list)
* Visually differentiate context using colorful category icons
* Repeating tasks with predefined and custom repeat patterns

Firetask is the first task management app to effectively combine the advantages of the classical approach based on priorities and due dates with David Allen’s “Getting Things Done®” being specifically designed for the iPhone. Firetask for iPhone syncs wireless with the Mac version over a local WiFi network or with any Firetask app over the Firetask Cloud.

Use the “Today” tab for fast access to tasks due today or the next 5 days as well as to your next actionable task per project. Group tasks by “Categories” or “Projects” including a special “Waiting for” category for tracking tasks you have delegated. Use the “In-Tray” to quickly enter thoughts and ideas so that no single good idea gets ever lost again. Finally, use the “More” tab to access your personal task and project archives including GTD®-style “Someday” and “Trash” lists.

What’s New in Version 5.8.5

Firetask 5.8.5 is recommended for all users and contains minor bug fixes and usability improvements.

