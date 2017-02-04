Firetask for iPad 3.8

Keep on top of your tasks with this GTD inspired task manager

4 February 2017 | 0

iPad

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 04-02-2017
Award: None
License: No Trial Available. Purchase Only
Developer: Gerald Aquila

The practical, innovative, and elegant GTD® task management tool

* Easily focus on upcoming due and next tasks in a single view
* Efficiently manage your delegated tasks (“Waiting For” list)
* Speed up your weekly GTD® review by organizing via drag & drop
* Clearly schedule your tasks with the integrated calendar view

Firetask is the first task management app to effectively combine the advantages of the classical approach based on priorities and due dates with David Allen’s “Getting Things Done®” being specifically designed for the iPad. Firetask for iPad syncs wireless with the Mac version over a local WiFi network or with any other Firetask app over the Firetask Cloud.

Use the “Today” view for fast access to tasks due today or within the next days as well as to your next actionable tasks per project. Group tasks by “Categories” or “Projects” including a special “Waiting for” category for tracking tasks you have delegated. Use the “In-Tray” to quickly enter thoughts and ideas so that no single good idea gets ever lost again. Finally, use the “Organize” and “Calendar” views to support your weekly GTD® review process and keep track of your personal task and project archives including GTD®-style “Someday” and “Trash” lists.

What’s New in Version 3.8

Firetask 3.8 adds support for the 12 inch iPad Pro’s large display. In addition, we added filtering capabilities for the “In-Tray” tab. The update also contains a number of smaller bug fixes including a time zone issue when adding due tasks via the URL-based API.

