Firetask for iPad 3.8.5

The practical, innovative, and elegant GTD® task management tool

* Easily focus on upcoming due and next tasks in a single view

* Efficiently manage your delegated tasks (“Waiting For” list)

* Speed up your weekly GTD® review by organizing via drag & drop

* Clearly schedule your tasks with the integrated calendar view

Firetask is the first task management app to effectively combine the advantages of the classical approach based on priorities and due dates with David Allen’s “Getting Things Done®” being specifically designed for the iPad. Firetask for iPad syncs wireless with the Mac version over a local WiFi network or with any other Firetask app over the Firetask Cloud.

Use the “Today” view for fast access to tasks due today or within the next days as well as to your next actionable tasks per project. Group tasks by “Categories” or “Projects” including a special “Waiting for” category for tracking tasks you have delegated. Use the “In-Tray” to quickly enter thoughts and ideas so that no single good idea gets ever lost again. Finally, use the “Organize” and “Calendar” views to support your weekly GTD® review process and keep track of your personal task and project archives including GTD®-style “Someday” and “Trash” lists.

What’s New in Version 3.8.5

Firetask 3.8.5 is recommended for all users and contains minor bug fixes and usability improvements.