Firefox 55.0 Beta 2

Firefox Beta is the build for those who like a little bit of jeopardy, but who don’t want to risk everything by trying out Firefox Aurora, the early alpha build of Firefox. Firefox Beta gives you a sneak peek at the next version of Firefox six weeks ahead of its final release, offering a relatively stable build that’s not quite ready for primetime, but still pretty solid.

Whereas Firefox Aurora installs as a completely separate application alongside your existing Firefox installation, Firebox Beta will replace the stable build. Should you subsequently wish to go back to the safer version, you’ll need to manually download the stable version and install it over the top of the beta build.

Confirm which build you have by selecting About Firefox from the Firefox menu or button (it’s inside the Help menu if using the Firefox button).

Firefox 55 is now in the Beta channel. New features include:

– Browsing sessions with a high number of tabs are now restored in an instant

– Search suggestions are now enabled by default for users who haven’t explicitly opted-out

– Use virtual reality devices with the web with the introduction of WebVR

– Simplify print jobs from within print preview

– Assign custom shortcuts to Firefox menu items on OS X and macOS via System Preferences > Keyboard > Shortcuts

– Added Belarusian (be) locale

– Make screenshots of webpages, and save them locally or upload them to the cloud. This feature will undergo A/B testing and will not be visible for some users.

– Fine-tune your browser performance from the Preferences/Options page.

– Sidebar (bookmarks, history, synced tabs) can now be moved to the right edge of the window

– Search with any installed search engine directly from the location bar