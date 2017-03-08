Firefox 53.0 Beta 1

Firefox Beta is the build for those who like a little bit of jeopardy, but who don’t want to risk everything by trying out Firefox Aurora, the early alpha build of Firefox. Firefox Beta gives you a sneak peek at the next version of Firefox six weeks ahead of its final release, offering a relatively stable build that’s not quite ready for primetime, but still pretty solid.

Whereas Firefox Aurora installs as a completely separate application alongside your existing Firefox installation, Firebox Beta will replace the stable build. Should you subsequently wish to go back to the safer version, you’ll need to manually download the stable version and install it over the top of the beta build.

Confirm which build you have by selecting About Firefox from the Firefox menu or button (it’s inside the Help menu if using the Firefox button).

Firefox 54 is now in the Beta channel. New features include:

– Lightweight themes are now applied in private browsing windows

– Reader Mode now displays estimated reading time for the page

– Two new ‘compact’ themes available in Firefox, dark and light, based on the Firefox Developer Edition theme

– Windows users can select 32-bit or 64-bit versions in the installer

-On qualified Windows systems, a new ‘compositor process’ mitigates the risk of device driver related browser crashes