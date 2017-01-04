Firefox 51.0 Beta 11

Firefox Beta is the build for those who like a little bit of jeopardy, but who don’t want to risk everything by trying out Firefox Aurora, the early alpha build of Firefox. Firefox Beta gives you a sneak peek at the next version of Firefox six weeks ahead of its final release, offering a relatively stable build that’s not quite ready for primetime, but still pretty solid.

Whereas Firefox Aurora installs as a completely separate application alongside your existing Firefox installation, Firebox Beta will replace the stable build. Should you subsequently wish to go back to the safer version, you’ll need to manually download the stable version and install it over the top of the beta build.

Confirm which build you have by selecting About Firefox from the Firefox menu or button (it’s inside the Help menu if using the Firefox button).

Firefox 51 is now in the Beta channel. New features include:

– Added support for WebGL 2

– Remove Belarusian (be) locale

– Support saving passwords for forms without ‘submit’ events

– Improved video performance for users without GPU acceleration:

– Less CPU Usage

– Better full screen experience

– Zoom indicator is shown in the URL bar if the zoom level is not at default level

– View passwords from the prompt before saving them

– Added support for FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec) playback