FireAlpaca 1.7.5

A powerful free paint package

Print

PrintPrint
Audio

Read More:

21 June 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows
Mac

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 21-06-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: FireAlpaca

FireAlpaca is a powerful paint application, crammed with interesting functions and features.

At a minimum you can launch the program, choose a brush and start drawing. Preset brushes include Pen, Pencil, AirBrush, Watercolor, Leaf, Flower, Star, Eraser, Blur, Smudge and more.

Selecting any brush displays a preview and – sometimes – assorted settings you can tweak. Choose “Star”, say, and you’re able to adjust particle size, rotation, hue jitter, colour jitter, randomisation factors and more.

FireAlpaca isn’t an image editor, but it gives you plenty of related tools for working on your picture: rotate, flip, resize, canvas size, filters, selections, and layer support to keep everything organised.

There are unusual perspective tools, including concentration lines, multiple perspective views, and the ability to snap to 3D objects, like a cube, by using 3D perspective.

The program has a number of features aimed at comic book artists, including some built-in panel layouts and templates.

There are plenty of other bonus features to explore, and FireAlpaca is surprisingly configurable. For example, an “Environment Setting” dialog has tweaks for zoom operations, coordinate systems, pen pressure detection, antialiasing, right-button operations, tablet usage, and more.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Should drones be regulated by the EU?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel