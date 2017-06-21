FireAlpaca 1.7.5

FireAlpaca is a powerful paint application, crammed with interesting functions and features.

At a minimum you can launch the program, choose a brush and start drawing. Preset brushes include Pen, Pencil, AirBrush, Watercolor, Leaf, Flower, Star, Eraser, Blur, Smudge and more.

Selecting any brush displays a preview and – sometimes – assorted settings you can tweak. Choose “Star”, say, and you’re able to adjust particle size, rotation, hue jitter, colour jitter, randomisation factors and more.

FireAlpaca isn’t an image editor, but it gives you plenty of related tools for working on your picture: rotate, flip, resize, canvas size, filters, selections, and layer support to keep everything organised.

There are unusual perspective tools, including concentration lines, multiple perspective views, and the ability to snap to 3D objects, like a cube, by using 3D perspective.

The program has a number of features aimed at comic book artists, including some built-in panel layouts and templates.

There are plenty of other bonus features to explore, and FireAlpaca is surprisingly configurable. For example, an “Environment Setting” dialog has tweaks for zoom operations, coordinate systems, pen pressure detection, antialiasing, right-button operations, tablet usage, and more.