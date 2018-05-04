Fintech census to map sector development across Ireland

Enterprise Ireland has opened its first Fintech Census, which aims to map Ireland’s fintech sector for the first time.

The initiative is a key action of the Dept of Finance’s IFS 2020 Action Plan for 2018.

Open to all Irish and international fintech companies operating in Ireland, the Fintech Census aims to provide a factbase for fintech companies, investors, policymakers and other stakeholders on the scope, scale and strategic positioning of the fintech sector in Ireland and to chart its growth.

Led by Enterprise Ireland, the initiative is a collaborative effort with support from key stakeholders in the sector, including IDA Ireland, Banking & Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI), Fintech & Payments Association of Ireland (FPAI), FSI and Fintech Ireland.

EY Ireland is partnering with Enterprise Ireland on the preparation of this report and have carried out similar work across the UK, Australia and ASEAN regions.

Launching the census, Minister of State for Financial Services & Insurance Michael D’Arcy said: “The Irish government is strongly supportive of fintech, recognising the significant benefits it can bring to consumers, economic growth, productivity and the competitiveness of the Irish economy.

“The Census, which is being undertaken by Enterprise Ireland in collaboration with key partners, will provide valuable information to investors and policymakers on the composition and needs of Irish fintechs.”

Eoin Fitzgerald, senior adviser for fintech at Enterprise Ireland, said: “The focus of the Fintech Census is to highlight the strengths of Irish fintechs and also identify key areas where more can be done to support the sector. We are seeing an increasing number of Irish and international companies building interesting fintech solutions out of Ireland and it is a very exciting space and the Census is key to supporting this sector”.

TechCentral Reporters