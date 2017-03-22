Fenergo to create 200 jobs over next 18 months

Fintech company Fenergo has announed the creation of 200 new jobs, bringing its total global employee base to 500.

The new positions will be in product management, software engineering, implementation, consulting and marketing. Hiring is expected to be completed next year.

“The demand for Fenergo’s client lifecycle management technology solutions is global and immediate, driven by regulatory change and banks’ desires to be able to comply fully with new and enhanced regulations, whilst achieving operational cost efficiencies and delivering superior client experiences.” said Marc Murphy, CEO, Fenergo.

“We anticipate continued significant growth across all of the regions we serve – Americas, Europe, UK, APAC and the Middle East – over the next 36 months.

“To help us meet this global demand, we are looking for the smartest, most dedicated and talented people to join the team to help us continue to improve this world-class business that we have built. By joining the Fenergo team, this new talent will be part of a journey to build a global Irish technology company that is at the forefront of developments in robotics and artificial intelligence for financial technology.”

Over the past five years Fenergo has signed significant new named deals with financial institutions including HSBC, UBS, BNY Mellon, Scotiabank, Bank of Montreal, BBVA, Westpac, RBS, RBC, SunTrust and Nikko Americas. The company expects to go public in 2020.

Julie Sinnamon, CEO, Enterprise Ireland, said: “We have been working with Marc and the team in Fenergo since 2009. Fenergo is fast becoming the industry standard for Client Lifecycle Management solutions for banks across the world and is a great example of an Irish Fintech company with global ambition.

“Our ambition is to help more Irish companies like Fenergo to compete and win sustained business in overseas markets. Enterprise Ireland looks forward to working with Fenergo to continue to support their growth ambitions as they expand their reach even further in global markets, strengthening their customer base internationally and continuing to create jobs here in Ireland.”

TechCentral Reporters