Finance Explorer Portable 8.1.0

Finance Explorer Portable is a tiny financial management package that can be installed to a USB drive and launched from just about any convenient PC.

The program can import transactions in Microsoft Money (OFX) and Intuit Quicken (QFX/ QIF) formats, so it’s easy to get started.

You can then set up multiple accounts (bank, cash, credit, whatever you need) and set up a budget to help you both monitor and control your spending. Or, if you’re so in debt that you really can’t afford to spend anything right now, then you can use the program to record all your loans and track your progress in paying them back.

Finance Explorer Portable includes a variety of reporting and printout options, making it easier to understand the status of your finances at any one time.

And the program also claims that it can download current stock quotes from the web “with a mouse click”, although we were less successful here, and couldn’t get this to work. While this won’t be a problem if you don’t need the feature, it did also reveal another problem: there’s very little documentation here to help you out if the program doesn’t work as you expect.

Metalogic Finance Explorer 8.1.0

This release adds reporting. One report is included for listing transactions over a user defined time period. More reports to come in future releases.