Final Fantasy PC port needs up to 155GB of space

Final Fantasy XV fans better clear some room on their drives, because they are the latest victims of ballooning video game install sizes—and it is really big this time.

The previous record holder was Forza Motorsport 7, which arrived last October with a 99GB footprint. Square Enix has blown that record out of the digital waters though, announcing that Final Fantasy XV ’s PC port will require a whopping 155GB of storage space when it arrives on 6 March.

Yes, you read that correctly: 155GB!

Now, that is for Final Fantasy XV with all the visual bells and whistles—meaning 4K textures and HDR. Square is at least making the full install optional, which is a solution discussed before when it comes to rapidly inflating game sizes. Those who opt for the “Normal” version of Final Fantasy XV are not saving much space though, as even the minimum spec requires 100GB of hard drive space.

That is pretty brutal for anyone who has a data cap on their internet usage. This may well represent multiples of monthly allowance, depending on your connectivity package.

And to think: in 2014 it was newsworthy when Titanfall hit 50GB.

In any case, Square is releasing a benchmarking tool in February so you can see how your PC will stack up, and presumably see whether you can safely skip the extra 50GB download for high-resolution textures. One bet is anyone short of a GeForce GTX 1080 can save themselves the hassle, though it is expected this problem is going to get a lot worse in the next few years. Having not yet plotted the data, the guess is that the average game install is still trending upwards—and fast. Such is life under 4K.

