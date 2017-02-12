FileZilla Server 0.9.60.2

Unlike FTP client software, FTP server software is used to make the files on a particular computer available to others by transforming it into a server. Rather than investing in specialist hardware, virtually any computer with an internet connection can be turned into an FTP server with a view to hosting a web site for sharing files with others over the internet.

By providing others with the IP address of your computer, they are able to establish a connection and access any files you have specified. Bandwidth control is available to prevent individual users from slowing down the experience for others, and connection IP addresses can be banned if necessary. Data transfers can be encrypted and real time traffic analysis makes it possible to keep an eye on precisely what is being uploaded and downloaded, and by whom.

A server can be created that can be accessed over the internet, or it can be limited so that only computers on the same networks can establish a connection. Setting up an FTP server is no longer the daunting task it used to be, and FileZilla Server provides you with all the tools you need to keep things as simple as possible without scrimping on features.