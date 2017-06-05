FileZilla 3.26.1

Uploading and downloading files can be a tricky business, particularly when large files are involved. Broken connections can means having to restart a file transfer from scratch, leading to increased bandwidth usage and wasted time. By using the FileZilla FTP client you have the ability to resume uploads and downloads that have been manually paused, or have been interrupted for some other reason.

An FTP client is particularly useful if you have a web site. Rather than using a hosting company’s online tool to upload file, turning to a dedicated FTP client not only adds the option to resume transfers – including file over 4GB in size – but also makes it easy to work with multiple sites. FileZilla’s site management feature can be used to save the login details for several FTP servers so there is no need to constantly enter usernames and passwords manually.

FileZilla also supports bookmarking to save having to trawl through remote directory listings, as well as the option to limit transfer speed to prevent FTP transfers impacting on other online activities. The program is available for a range of platforms, providing a familiar experience no matter which operating system you are using, and handy features such as drag and drop support, directory comparison and remote file search are a boon for any web site developer.

What’s new in 3.26 (changelog)?

– Fixed crash if changing password settings and the Site Manager contains subdirectories

– *nix: Fixed saving of sites having more than one site-specific bookmark