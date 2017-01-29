FileMenu Tools 7.1.4

FileMenu Tools is a very useful tool that crams 28 handy file management functions into a single new option on the right-click Explorer menu.

Want to securely delete a file containing confidential data, for instance? No need to load a separate program, just right-click the file from Explorer, click File Menu Tools > Shred Files and follow the instructions.

Maybe you want to split huge files, so they can be emailed or burned to CD? There’s a Split File option to do that, and of course a Join File menu entry when you want to stitch them together again.

Other powerful features include Find And Replace (finds and replaces the text you specify across all your selected files), Advanced Renamer (rename a whole folder of files in seconds), and Synchronize Folders (easy synchronisation with your choice of type – unidirectional, bidirectional, both – and the file types to synchronise).

And the program also provides quick shortcuts to common file functions that you can probably do in other ways (just not quite as easily). So you can change the attributes or time stamp of your files, copy or move them to the folder you specify, send them by email, copy their names or paths to the clipboard, and plenty more.

Version 7.1.4 (Full Changelog):

Fixed (custom commands): relative paths was not handled correctly.

Fixed (custom commands): sometimes browse for executable file or browse for icon file didn’t work correctly.

Fixed (Change Icon): sometimes browse for icon file didn’t work correctly.

Minor bug fixes.