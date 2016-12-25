File & Image Uploader 7.5.0

File & Image Uploader is a simple but effective tool for uploading and sharing just about any files you like.

Suppose you’ve just shot a home movie of a family birthday, say, and want to share it with friends, but it’s too large to email. The solution? Launch File & Image Uploader, and drag and drop your movie onto the program. Select the file, video or image hosting service you’d like to use – there are more than 500 on offer, including RapidShare, MediaFire, WikiUpload, VideoBam and many more – and the program will upload your footage automatically.

When it’s done, the “download” link for the file will immediately be copied to your clipboard. Just email that to your friends and family and they’ll be able to download a copy right away.

And the same information is preserved in an Upload History page, including the Delete link, so it’s easy to erase the file when you don’t need to share it any more.

If you’d like to share a large number of files, maybe all those digital photos you took on holiday, then the program can upload them in parallel for improved performance.

But if you find that means File & Image Uploader is slowing down other internet applications, then you can also set a “speed limit”, which will ensure that it doesn’t hog all your bandwidth.

7.5.0:

[+] multifilemirror.com + account, publish2.me + account

[+] uploadbank.com + account, bitload.org + account

[+] putload.tv + account, animeshare.com.br + account

[+] drop.me

[*] upstore.net, fastplay.cc, bitporno.com, kingfiles.net

[*] megatobox.com, pimpandhost.com, heroupload.com

[*] small updates