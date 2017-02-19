File Converter 1.2.2

File Converter is a lightweight tool which enables converting video, audio and image files from Explorer’s right-click menu.

There’s no system tray icon to get in your way, no bulky interface to navigate. Just right-click your selected files in Explorer, select File Converter > To… (destination format) and watch as the files are converted.

File format support isn’t as wide as many other tools, but the program covers all the basics, and a little more (video > animated GIF).

There’s audio import support for 3gp, aiff, ape, avi, bik, cda, flac, flv, m4a, mkv, mov, mp3, mp4, oga, ogg, wav, webm, wma, wmv, and writing to flac, aac, ogg, mp3, wav.

File Converter can read 3gp, avi, bik, flv, gif, m4v, mkv, mp4, mpeg, mov, ogv, webm, wmv video files, and write them to webm, mkv, mp4, avi, gif.

Image support covers reading bmp, exr, ico, jpg, jpeg, png, psd, svg, tiff, tga, webp, pdf, doc*, docx*, odt*, odp*, ods*, ppt*, pptx*, xls*, xlsx* and exporting them to png, jpg, ico, gif.

There’s also support for converting various document and image formats to PDF.

Where File Converter really excels is in its configuration options. If the default settings aren’t right for you, then you’re able to change video quality, scale, encoding speed, set a rotation factor (90/ 180/ 270 degrees), set audio quality, or strip the soundtrack altogether.

What’s New? (Changelog)

New: Portuguese translation (thanks to Khidreal).

Fixed: Issue where scale was corrupted when switching application language (github issue #5).

Fixed: Issue where file metadata were not copied when converting to aac format (github issue #15).

Tech: Update to ffmpeg 3.2.2 version.

Tech: Improve security using https instead of http for upgrade system and links (thanks to TheAresjej).