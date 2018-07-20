Fibre provider alliance to promote network roll-out

European wholesale and open access providers create new alliance

At a European meeting of fibre wholesale-only and open access network operators, an agreement was reached to form an alliance to accelerate the roll-out of fibre networks across Europe.

Hosted by Open Fiber, the meeting saw the CEOs and chair-people of organisations from Ireland, the UK, Iceland, Germany and Italy, as well as representatives from FTTH Council Europe and Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC), come together to ensure the benefits of fibre roll-out are duly understood by governments, regulators and financial investors, as well as promoting the awareness of these independent fibre networks to service providers and mobile operators.

The alliance said it has a role in educating and informing the European consumer about what genuine very high capacity networks are and is challenging the misuse of the word “fibre” in marketing broadband services that are delivered on legacy copper-based networks.

“It has been a great pleasure for Open Fiber to host the meeting,” said Elisabetta Ripa, CEO, Open Fiber. “The companies gathering in Rome have agreed to create an alliance to share best-practice and to promote the benefits and advantages of the full fibre wholesale-only, which deliver full fibre infrastructure far more efficiently than vertically integrated incumbent operators.”

“SIRO is leading a digital transformation across Ireland and we are always keen to collaborate with our European counterparts,” said Sean Atkinson, CEO, SIRO. “The EU Digital Agenda is ambitious and we believe that the new generation of non-incumbent 100% Fibre companies are best placed to help achieve its goals. We are delighted to be part of this new alliance and look forward to presenting a united voice on the importance of FTTH and FTTB at this important moment for European connectivity.”

“Sharing best practices to speed up deployment and take-up of pure FTTH networks is a crucial factor in achieving the European fiber goals,” said Uwe Nickl, CEO, Deutsche Glasfer. “Together, we can really move.”

“Wholesale only has been at the heart of CityFibre’s strategy from day one,” said Greg Mesh, CEO, CityFibre. “We are leading the rollout of full fibre infrastructure across the UK, deploying modern digital infrastructure to millions of homes and businesses, empowering all service providers, mobile operators and digital innovators. It is the new generation of fibre infrastructure operators that are building FTTH faster, quicker and cheaper than incumbent legacy operators, and CityFibre welcomes collaboration with our alliance partners across Europe.”

TechCentral Reporters